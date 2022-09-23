Storm Reid Nabs Leading Role in New Line’s ‘The Nun 2’ (Exclusive)

Storm Reid, who appears opposite Zendaya in Euphoria, has nabbed a lead role in The Nun 2, the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit that makes up part of New Line’s collection of horror movies known as The Conjuring Universe.

Michael Chaves will direct The Nun 2 following his outing helming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the most recent entry in that horror universe. That film opened at no. 1 at the box office in 2021 and pushed the collective gross of those movies over the $2 billion worldwide mark.

Nun was a prequel spinoff from The Conjuring 2 and featured Bonnie Aarons as a demonic nun. Set in a monastery in 1952, the story saw a priest and a young nun, played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga, respectively, attempting to fight the nun’s evil possessions. The movie surprisingly became the highest-grossing installment of any of the Conjuring movies.

Details are being kept under the cloister, but the new story is said to still be set in the 1950s and the Nun isn’t quite vanquished as some believed. Reid’s character details are also being kept squired away.

Akela Cooper wrote the screenplay with current revisions by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

James Wan and Peter Safran are producing via their respective banners, Atomic Monster and The Safran Company. The duo have produced all eight of the Conjuring Universe movies.

Judson Scott is oversee for Atomic Monster with Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman executive producing.

Nun 2 is set for release Sept. 8, 2023. The projects begins shooting in October.

One of Hollywood’s rising actors, Reid made her feature debut opposite Brad Pitt, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Fassbender in the Oscar-winning drama, 12 Years a Slave, and later scored the much-coveted lead in Disney’s A Wrinkle of Time. Recent appearance include Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

In Euphoria, she plays Gia, the younger sister of the character played by Zendaya. The HBO series recently wrapped airing its second season.

Reid, who will appear in HBO’s adaptation of popular video game, The Last of Us, is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Felker Toczek.