Berlin: Jordana Brewster, Scott Speedman, Laurence Fishburne to Accept ‘The Offer’ for Lionsgate (Exclusive)

Jordana Brewster, of Fast and Furious franchise fame, Scott Speedman (Crimes of the Future), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) and Addison Timlin (Fallen) are teaming up for thriller The Offer, with Lionsgate having acquired worldwide sales rights, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal.

The film — from director Vaughn Stein (Terminal, Inheritance), working from a screenplay by Sam Scott (with revisions by Lori Evans Taylor) — follows a couple looking for a fresh start away from the city and finding out they are being gifted the house of their dreams. However, there’s one mysterious and unbreakable condition: they must never open the cellar door.

Producers on the project are Tim Butterfield, Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor and John Pasidera. Lionsgate will be presenting the project to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Brewster, soon to be seen in Fast X, is represented by CAA, Principal Entertainment, The Lede Company and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Speedman is repped by CAA and GGA, Timlin by Gersh and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin and Duham, and Fishburne – reprising his role in John Wick: Chapter 4 and also set to appear in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis — by CAA, Landmark Artists Management and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb and Dang.