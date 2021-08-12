Gerard Butler Lionsgate Thriller ‘The Plane’ Rounds Out Cast

It’s all aboard for The Plane, the Lionsgate thriller starring Gerard Butler. A slew of actors have joined the cast, including Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick and Oliver Trevena.

The Plane stars Butler as pilot Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who want to take the plane and its passengers hostage. As the world searches for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe until help arrives.

Hekking will play Daniela, Butler’s onscreen daughter. Krug will play Brie, a passenger with a huge social media following. Slotnick will play Sinclair, a short-tempered businessman, while Trevena will play Carver, a surviving passenger. Remi Adeleke was also announced as joining the cast Thursday. Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale and Yoson An are on the call sheet.

Filmmaker Jean-François Richet directs The Plane from a script by Charles Cumming, JP Davis and Matt Cook. It is based on the book by Cumming.

Hekking is set to make her debut in the Snap original Action Royale. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Zero Gravity Management.

Krug, repped by Fischer & Partner and Fourward, recently wrapped production opposite John Malkovich in the indie thriller Shattered and has Anthony Hopkins’ Zero Contact due out as an NFT.

Slotnick has appeared on The Blacklist, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Duece. He is repped by Artists & Representatives and Sweet180.

Trevena is known for hosting the online Young Hollywood entertainment show and is repped by Innovative Artists, Mondi Associates, and Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman and Lena Roklin.

The Plane is produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner. The film is co-financed by Olive Hill Media and Paprika Financing and co-produced with Pimienta Films. Executive producers include Michael Cho, Tim Lee, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingame and Vicki Dee Rock. Luillo Ruiz is co-producer. MadRiver International handled the international sales.

It is currently filming in Puerto Rico.