Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, Patrick Hughes Team for Netflix’s ‘The Raid’ Reimagining

The action movie arena has finally seen director Gareth Evans get behind a reimagining of his 2011 film The Raid. Patrick Hughes will direct a new take on the cult classic for Netflix with Michael Bay and XYZ Films producing.

Since winning the Midnight Madness Award after its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2011, The Raid, starring Indonesian martial artist Iko Uwais, became a must-see movie among festivalgoers. Sony Pictures Classics had picked up North American distribution for the film in advance of the 2012 edition of Sundance.

The original film was followed in 2014 by The Raid 2, which saw protagonist Rama go undercover to fight both police corruption and gangs in the criminal underworld. The Netflix reimagining will be set in Philadelphia’s drug-infested “Badlands,” where an elite undercover DEA task force climbs a ladder of cartel informants to catch an elusive kingpin.

Hughes, whose film credits include The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and The Man from Toronto, will pen the latest version of The Raid with James Beaufort. Evans and Range Media Partners will executive produce.

“We’re incredibly excited about Patrick’s unique vision for this film. It’s a distinctly original take on the material, which promises to pay great respect to the original film while also bringing a fresh approach and perspective that will set its own course in the action genre,” the producers of the film said in a statement.

