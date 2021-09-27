‘The Retaliators’ to Kick Off Screamfest (Exclusive)

The Retaliators, a horror film directed by Bridget Smith and Samuel Gonzalez Jr., will open the in-person 21st Screamfest festival with a North American premiere.

The horror film festival runs Oct. 12 to Oct. 21 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. The Retaliators, written by The Geare Brothers, stars Michael Lombardi, Marc Menchaca, Joseph Gatt, Jacoby Shaddix and Katie Kelly.

The horror pic centers on a pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder. Other highlights from this year’s program include world premieres for Father of Flies, directed by Ben Charles Edwards and starring Nicholas Tucci and Camilla Rutherford; and Teddy Grennan’s Wicked Games.

There’s also North American debuts for Richard Waters’s dark folk horror Bring Out The Fear; the Clare Foley-starring sci-fi horror The Changed; and the anthology series Isolation, with nine tales of terror woven together as remote people work to survive an increasingly deadly outbreak.

Screamfest is also giving U.S. premieres for Russia’s #Blue_Whale, produced by Timur Bekmambetov; Argentina’s fantasy horror film Nocturna: Side A- The Great Old Man’s Night; and Kratt by Rasmus Berivoo. Screamfest also plans a Special Presentation of Daniel Farrands’s Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeyman, starring Peyton List and Lydia Hearst.

“After a challenging year for cinema, we are excited to return to our home at the TCL Chinese Theatre for our latest lineup of frights,” festival founder Rachel Belofsky said in a statement.