‘The Rewind’ Adaptation Set at Netflix, Clubhouse (Exclusive)

Netflix has optioned the latest book from bestselling author Allison Winn Scotch, The Rewind. Bryan Unkeless’ Clubhouse Pictures will develop the novel as a feature film.

The Rewind, which will be published in Nov by Berkley Books, follows college sweethearts Frankie and Ezra, who broke up before graduation at which point they vowed never to speak to each other again, but ten years later they are forced together at a mutual friend’s wedding.

The synopsis for the romantic comedy reads: “When they wake up in bed next to each other the next morning, they have zero memory of how they got there—or about any of the events that transpired the night before. Now they have to put aside old grievances in order to figure out what happened, what didn’t happen…and to ask themselves the most troubling question of all: what if they both got it wrong the first time around?”

April Prosser — the writer behind Netflix and Clubhouse feature Look Both Ways — is set to pen the screenplay. Alyssa Rodrigues will exec produce for Clubhouse, which was behind the latest Ryan Murphy-Netflix hit, The Watcher.

Scotch, repped by CAA and The Book Group, is behind eight other novels, including The Theory of Opposites, Time of My Life, and The Department of Lost and Found.