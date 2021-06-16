Cynthia Erivo to Star in Remake of ‘The Rose’ for Searchlight

Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is set to star in a remake of the 1979 musical drama The Rose.

Bette Midler starred in the original 20th Century Fox feature as a self-destructive female rock star who struggles to deal with the constant pressures of her career and the demands of those around her. The new project will be a contemporary take on the high price of fame.

Searchlight Pictures is currently developing the remake, which will be produced by Erivo and Solome Williams via their Edith’s Daughter banner. A writer and director have yet to be attached to the project.

Erivo, repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Peikoff Mahan, can currently be seen playing Aretha Franklin on National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha. Her upcoming projects include the live-action Pinocchio movie for Dinsey+, where she will play the Blue Fairy, and John Ridley’s sci-fi feature Needle in a Timestack.