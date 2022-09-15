‘1883’ Breakout Isabel May to Star Opposite Casey Affleck in Indie Thriller ‘The Smack’ (Exclusive)

Isabel May, the breakout newcomer star from Paramount+’s Western 1883, has signed on to star opposite Casey Affleck, Marisa Tomei and Keke Palmer in indie thriller, The Smack.

David M. Rosenthal, who directed thrillers The Perfect Guy and the remake of Jacob’s Ladder, is helming the feature that start shooting in LA beginning October.

Keith Kjarval and Sam Rockwell are producing.

Affleck is playing Rowan Petty, a down-on-his-luck conman who gets an opportunity to make a real score. He teams up with Jade, a woman looking to escape her life just like him, and the pair make their way to LA where they get caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a multi-million dollar score. Deception and double crosses ensue. The project is based on the 1979 novel written by Richard Lange.

May is playing the conman’s estranged daughter, a young woman with a severe medical issue. Tomei is the conman’s ex-wife.

The acting gig follows May’s very recent signing with Gersh after a rabid chase involving multiple agencies, including some of the majors, to nab May’s rapidly ascending comet’s tail. She ultimately chose the Wilshire Boulevard-based rep company for its personal feel.

Starting as a child actress, May starred in Netflix comedy Alex & Katie for three seasons and recurred in CBS sitcom, Young Sheldon. She also appeared in the Amazon Studios rom-com, I Want You Back, with Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.

However, it’s her turn as the narrator and lead in 1883, the prequel to Western series Yellowstone, that made Hollywood stand up and take notice her dramatic chops.

May is additionally repped by Coronel Group and lawyers Patti Felker and Eric Suddleson.

Updated 2:43 PM to reflect that Keke Palmer is not cast in the production.