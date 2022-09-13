Madelaine Petsch to Star in ‘The Strangers’ Remake, Renny Harlin to Direct

Lionsgate is remaking The Strangers, with Madelaine Petsch to star and Renny Harlin directing.

Gabe Basso and Froy Gutierrez will co-star in the movie set to become a trilogy of titles shot in Bratislava, Slovakia. Based on the original 2008 psychological thriller of the same name that starred Scott Speedman and Liv Tyler and was directed by Bryan Bertino, the reboot will see Petsch will play a character who drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest.

When their car breaks down in Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers. Harlin is directing with a script by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland. Lionsgate will distribute worldwide.

“When setting out to remake The Strangers, we felt there was a bigger story to be told, which could be as powerful, chilling, and terrifying as the original and could really expand that world,” producer Courtney Solomon said in a statement. The Strangers reboot is produced by Solomon, Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Charlie Dombeck and Alastair Birlingham.

Executive producers are Andrei Boncea, Dorothy Canton, and Roy Lee. “When you’ve got two horror aficionados like Courtney Solomon and Renny Harlin coming together, you’ve got all you need to create some incredibly smart, lean-forward-in-your-seat, addictively thrilling entertainment. Fans of the original film will be blown away; new audiences will discover the intensely unnerving world of The Strangers,” Canton added in his own statement.

Petsch is represented by CAA and Mosaic. Basso is represented by WME and Sugar 23. Gutierrez is represented by CAA, GTC Artists and Untitled Entertainment.