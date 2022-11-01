Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin’s ‘The Strangers’ Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)

Oscar winner Rachel Shenton has joined the cast of Lionsgate’s The Strangers remake, which has just wrapped production.

Shenton plays Debbie, the sister to Madelaine Petsch’s character. Lionsgate is rebooting the original 2008 cult horror film of the same name as the first of a trilogy for worldwide release.

The triology remake features Petsch, who drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend, played by Froy Gutierrez, to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers.

Shenton earned her Academy Award trophy for best live action short film for The Silent Child, which she wrote and starred in. The British actress starred in the Channel Four soap Hollyoaks, the drama All Creatures Great and Small and the BBC/Netflix series White Gold. Shenton’s U.S. TV debut had her playing Lily Summers for the final three seasons of the ABC Family drama Switched at Birth.

The original 2008 The Strangers home invasion horror pic starred Scott Speedman and Liv Tyler and was directed by Bryan Bertino. Lionsgate’s film trilogy expands the universe of The Strangers, stars Petsch, Gabriel Basso and Gutierrez and has concluded production in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Renny Harlin directed The Strangers reboot from a script by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland. Lionsgate is distributing worldwide. Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Charlie Dombeck and Alastair Birlingham share the producer credits, while Andrei Boncea, Dorothy Canton and Roy Lee executive produce.

The films’ co-producers are Rafaella Biscayn, Slovakia-based Frame Film SK, Johanna Harlin, Juan Garcia Peredo and Alberto Burgueno.

Shenton is repped by Industry Entertainment and United Agents. Petsch is repped by CAA and Mosaic. Basso is repped by WME and Sugar 23. Gutierrez is repped by CAA, GTC Artists and Untitled Entertainment.