‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Puts Spotlight on Idris Elba’s Bloodsport

The team has assembled for a new The Suicide Squad trailer, with this look sharing more of the plot. As Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) explains, Bloodsport (Idris Elba) is in prison for shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet, a crime that put the superhero in the hospital. To motivate Bloodsport to join her Suicide Squad, Waller uses his daughter as leverage. From there, we learn that the team must destroy something called Project Starfish.

The cast includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Sylvester Stallone, Michael Rooker (Savant), Flula Borg (Javelin), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher2), Mayling Ng (Mongal), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Peter Capaldi (The Tinkerer), Juan Diego Botto (Presidente General Silvio Luna), Joaquín Cosío (Mayor General Mateo Suarez), Jenn Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Storm Reid (Tyla), Alice Braga (SolSoria) and Nathan Fillion (T.D.K.).

Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn wrote and produced the film.

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on Aug. 6, with the film also spawning a prequel spinoff from Gunn called Peacemaker, starring Cena. It is expected to bow in 2022. Following his work in the DC universe, Gunn will return to Marvel to film a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie later this year.