George Clooney, Ben Affleck Team-Up ‘The Tender Bar’ Gets Release Date

The Tender Bar, the latest directorial effort from George Clooney, has gotten a release date via Amazon.

The drama will be released in theaters in NY and LA on Dec. 17 before a nationwide theatrical release on Dec. 22. The movie will hit the tech giant’s Prime Video service on Jan. 7.

William Monahan, the Oscar-winning scribe who penned The Departed, penned the screenplay that is based on the Pulitzer-winning memoir from J.R. Moehringer’s of the same name.

The Tender Bar follows J.R. (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up on Long Island that seeks out father figures among the patrons at the bar run by his uncle (Affleck). Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd also star in the movie.

Clooney and Grant Heslov are producing via Smokehouse Pictures along with Ted Hope, who is operating under his first-look deal with Amazon. Moehringer is executive producing.