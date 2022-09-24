John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris Face a Funky Conspiracy in ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Trailer

Three friends stumble onto a bomb of information when they uncover a cloning operation in the first trailer for the Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone.

The film stars John Boyega as Fontaine, Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo and Jamie Foxx as Slick, a trio who after hopping an elevator down to a hidden lab, discover a government conspiracy that’s “not just a theory.” Now, the trio has to find out how to crack the “major league” government-sponsored experiment they suddenly find themselves in knowledge of.

In the two-minute teaser, the trio is first seen, guns in hand, goofing off in an elevator before walking out into a room filled with testing and experiment equipment occupied by a single man in a lab coat.

“What kind of shit is this?” Slick whispers, gun raised before telling a trembling Yo-Yo “don’t touch shit.”

But when Fontaine gets ahold of the man and demands to know who he is, the stranger utters a vague, nearly ominous, reply. “We’re everywhere,” he responds, his voice echoing.

Set to The Gap Band’s “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” the remainder of the trailer unveils the wild series of events all three suddenly find themselves involved in — their calls being recorded, whereabouts being videotaped — that hurtles them towards the answer behind a funky, wide-ranging plot.

“Somebody is doing experiments on us,” Yo-Yo says.

But as the trio tries to follow the trail in attempt to uncover what is actually going on in this mystery caper, their detective skills are put to the test as the group discovers being the heroes is a little more complicated than it looks.

The trailer ends with the group getting a glimpse of what they’ve uncovered in a lab: a body wrapped in foil, its face obscured by the camera angle. “I don’t know what that was,” Fontaine utters. “But that wasn’t me.”

Directed by Juel Taylor and co-written by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, They Cloned Tyrone is produced by Foxx, Taylor, Rettenmaier, Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr” Love, Kim Roth and Datari Turner with Poppy Hanks, Jack L. Murray, Dana Sano and Mark R. Wright serving as executive producers. The release date has yet to be announced.