Kevin Bacon Runs a Killer Gay Conversion Camp in New Trailer for Blumhouse Slasher Pic ‘They/Them’

Kevin Bacon is the devilish head of a LGBTQIA+ conversion program that has campers fighting for their lives in the latest trailer for They/Them, the queer empowerment slasher-horror from Blumhouse that’s set to debut on Peacock on Aug. 5.

“It’s a great day to be alive, isn’t it,” Bacon, who plays camp leader Owen Whistler, says as he welcomes a ragtag group of wary queer and trans campers for a week of programming. Carrie Preston plays Cora Whistler, a creepy therapist, and Anna Chlumsky is Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.

“Where’s my killer?” Bacon’s character asks at one point as campers begin to reach breaking point. When a mysterious killer with a scarecrow-like mask begins a slashing spree, events get even more dangerous at Whistler Camp.

They/Them, pronounced “They-Slash-Them,” is written and directed by veteran Hollywood screenwriter John Logan as his directorial debut. Logan is best known as the movie scribe for Skyfall, Gladiator and The Aviator.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch and Darwin del Fabro.

The executive producer credits are shared by Bacon, Scott Turner Schofield, Howie Young and Jon Romano, while Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar produce.