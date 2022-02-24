Madison Wells Options Young Adult Mystery ‘This Golden State’

Madison Wells has optioned the rights to Marit Weisenberg’s young adult novel This Golden State.

The Gigi Pritzker-led indie outfit is developing the mystery as a feature film, with Rachel Shane set to produce and Amanda Morgan Palmer set to executive produce.

The book, which will be published by Flatiron Books on March 1, follows a family on the run and their restless teenage daughter who, in searching for answers, takes a DNA test that could unravel her family’s carefully crafted world.

Jennifer Petrilla will oversee the project for Madison Wells, which recently acquired the Hillary Clinton co-authored State of Terror for feature adaptation.

Said Shane, “Our goal at Madison Wells is to give a platform to strong female voices, and this thrilling story of a young woman coming of age on her own terms is the exact type of narrative we want to connect with audiences.”

Weisenberg, whose other novels include the recently released The Insomniacs, is repped by WME and Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary.