Thomas Haden Church Joins Kevin Costner in New Line Western ‘Horizon’ (Exclusive)

Thomas Haden Church, last seen reprising his role as Spider-Man villain Sandman in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has joined Kevin Costner in New Line and Warner Bros.’ Western movie, Horizon.

Church is saddling up with an all-star ensemble that already includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson and Stranger Things 4 breakout, Jamie Campbell Bower.

Costner is starring in the feature, as well as directing it and producing it via his banner, Territory Pictures. He also co-wrote the script with Jon Baird.

Horizon is being described as an epic saga that chronicles a 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. The roles are sprawling as the story seeks to tell, per the studio, a westward journey “fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.”

Details on Church’s character were not revealed.

The project is notable as it makes Costner’s return to directing for the first time since his 2003’s Open Range. That movie, a critical and box office hit, was another Western, a genre for which the actor-turned-director has a strong affinity; his directorial debut was with 1990’s Dances with Wolves, his Western that won seven Oscars (out of 12 nominations), including best picture and best director.

Production begins next week in Utah.

Church reprised his role of tormented Spider-Man villain Flint Marko, AKA Sandman, his well-remembered turn from 2007’s Spider-Man 3, for No Way Home. The movie broke box office records as it grossed $1.9 billion. The actor, who also appeared in indie hit The Peanut Butter Falcon, will be seen in the all-star action comedy series Twisted Metal, an adaptation of the popular video game.

Church is repped by CAA and Jen Turner at FINLEY Management.