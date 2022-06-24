×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: First Reactions from the Premiere

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi reunite for the project with Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster.

By

Aaron Couch, Abid Rahman

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Marvel
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Marvel Studios' THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. Courtesy of Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder struck Hollywood Thursday for the world premiere of the latest Marvel Studios film, and the first reactions are in.

Official reviews do not hit until July 5, so this is the first glimpse of what audiences are saying. It’s worth noting that reactions from premieres generally lean more enthusiastic than from critics’ screenings.

The project reunites Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker Taika Waititi with star Chris Hemsworth for a tale that pits Thor against Gorr the God Butcher, a villain played by Christian Bale that is determined to wipe gods out of the galaxy. Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster returns to the franchise for the first time since Thor: The Dark World (2013) and this time around will wield the power of Thor. The film also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, including Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.

Related Stories

Lightyear, West Side Story, Doctor Strange 2 and Eternals
Movie News

Is the "Untapped" Market of Saudi Arabia as Attractive to Hollywood Following Movie Bans?

Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest
TV

Marvel Developing 'Wonder Man' Series With Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Guest (Exclusive)

Love and Thunder comes as the Marvel brand has expanded into streaming with Disney+, with multiple series landing this year, including the currently streaming Ms. Marvel. On the big screen, the studio released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness less than two months ago, with the project standing behind Top Gun: Maverick as the second highest-grossing film of the year to date. The studio also has Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due out on the big screen later this year.

Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 7.

Read on for reactions from the premiere.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad