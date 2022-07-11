‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Helmer Taika Waititi Explains Why He Won’t Release a Director’s Cut

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and Chris Hemsworth as Thor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'

Don’t expect to see Thor: Love and Thunder: The Director’s Cut.

Taika Waititi — who directed Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the Marvel series, which opened this weekend to a franchise-best $143 million — told NME in a recent interview that he isn’t a fan of the longer versions of films featuring footage that was cut for the original theatrical run.

Asked if he was aware of a petition calling for a director’s cut, Waititi implied that he thinks they can be overstuffed and bloated.

“I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck,” he said. “Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, ‘Oh you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!’ It’s not good, at four and a half hours. There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there. You don’t even have to pause it.”

Waititi was asked, if were to release such a version, what might be included.

“I’d say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there,” he said. “There might be a couple of deleted scenes. But as I always say, a scene is deleted because it’s not good enough to be in the film. I think the deleted-scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can’t click on them.”

In other words, don’t get your hopes up.

Waititi also appears in Thor: Love and Thunder, which reunites franchise stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Christian Bale also joins the cast, which also includes Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander and Russell Crowe.