‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Star Tilda Swinton on Feature Films: “That Is My Flag, and I Fly It”

During the press conference for their movie Three Thousand Years of Longing on Saturday, George Miller and Tilda Swinton talked about their first meeting five years earlier at the festival.

Both were attending the 70th iteration of the festival, which is this year celebrating its 75th edition, and met during dinner to celebrate the fest’s anniversary. “I sat next to someone I didn’t recognize and 15 minutes in I realized it was George Miller,” Swinton remembered. “We became friends quite quickly, but quite deeply. A year later, he had sent me a script.”

Now, having met at the fest five years ago, and just premiered a film this year, Miller expressed his desire to work together with Swinton once more, saying, “I hope the future sees us doing something like this again.” She then quipped: “I’ve got witnesses.”

As for Swinton’s co-star, Idris Elba, Miller met him during a BAFTA Awards ceremony. In the film, Elba plays a fantastical djinn and Miller noted that he had long found it difficult to imagine any actor in the role. Said Miller, “If I had not met you, I would have no idea who could play the djinn. I would still have no idea, to this day.”

Earlier in the press conference, Swinton talked about her passion for feature filmmaking, saying: “That is my flag, and I fly it.” She added of the festival: “This big screen here is possibly the most beautiful one on the planet. That’s the temple.”

Three Thousand Years of Longing follows an academic (Swinton), content with life, who encounters a genie (Elba) offering her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation, in a hotel room in Istanbul where the scholar of mythology attends a conference, leads her to make a wish that surprises them both.

“We really wanted to avoid tropes of genies,” said Elba. “We tried to make a djinn that wants to be as human as possible.” Elba spends a lot of on-screen time in a hotel bathrobe.

THR critic David Rooney’s The Hollywood Reporter review of the film reads: “Audiences eager to be enchanted by adult fairy tales might find something in the talky reflections on love and desire, on isolation and connection, the latter themes amplified by our recent memories of pandemic confinement. If that sounds like your thing, knock yourself out.”

Being that the movie is a rumination on millenniums — 3000, to be exact — worth of storytelling, Miller was asked if modern superhero storytelling would last through the years. “The Marvel [and] DC universes are the vestiges of the Greek and Norse and Roman mythologies. There is a direct equivalence.” he started. “We are going through an era in which we are expressing through moving image narrative, these stories. But they are adjusted to have meaning to us. It is not accident they are popular. The people who make them are very sincere. I don’t think they would be so popular if they weren’t made without that sincerity.”

Swinton offered her own, broader, take on modern cinema storytelling. “One of the things that we are keenly aware of is how dangerous only one story is,” she said. “It is possible when people can’t hear any other stories that things go down the tubes really fast.”