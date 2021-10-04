Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’: Andrew Garfield Is a Struggling Writer in Official Trailer

Netflix has released the full-length trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s upcoming musical Tick, Tick…Boom!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Rent creator Jonathan Larson, played by Andrew Garfield.

Miranda, who also serves as producer, makes his feature directorial debut in the film that portrays Jon’s struggle as a writer before he achieves success with Rent. The trailer begins with Jon working in a New York City diner in 1990 by day and attempting to finish his musical at night. As the years go by, the young composer also feels the pressure of time ticking away as his friends and the artistic community are devastated by the AIDS epidemic.

“There’s not enough time,” Garfield says in a voiceover. “I went to three friends’ funerals last year and nobody is doing enough. I’m not doing enough.”

The two-and-a-half minute-long clip features original songs based on Larson’s music and shows Garfield singing and playing the piano. Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter (aka Black Thought of the Roots), Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens also star in the film.



Whitford spoke to The Hollywood Reporter last month about playing legendary composer Stephen Sondheim in the film and how Miranda helped him get into character: “It’s scary to have that obligation but Lin was there to pull the blood out of me.”

Tick, Tick…Boom! will be released in select theaters in November before hitting Netflix on Nov. 19. A screening of the musical will be shown at the 35th edition of AFI Fest on Nov. 10.

Watch the trailer below.