U.K. Release of ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Postponed Until After Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

The Julia Roberts and George Clooney rom-com will now release on Sept. 20, the day after the queen is laid to rest.

Julia Roberts, George Clooney in 'Ticket to Paradise' Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Universal has delayed the U.K. release of its Julia Roberts and George Clooney romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise until after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The Working Title feature from director Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) was supposed to hit cinemas Sept. 16, but will now wait until Sept. 20, the day after the queen is laid to rest.

“With the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Universal, Working Title, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and director Ol Parker have all decided to delay the opening of Ticket to Paradise in the U.K. until after the Queen’s funeral out of respect to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement.

Ticket to Paradise sees Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple who come back together for a Bali excursion in hopes of stopping their lovestruck daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met and throwing her career away.

When the first trailer dropped exclusively at 2022 CinemaCon audience in the spring, The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner reported at the time that the highlight of the footage was seeing Clooney and Roberts sparring in “amusing fashion with sharp-tongued jabs before coming together to hatch a plan to stop the nuptials. There’s hijinks, physical humor, some drinking, some beer pong and even Clooney doing the classic running-man dance.”

