TIFF: Laura Poitras, Werner Herzog, Sacha Jenkins, Gabriela Cowperthwaite Films Join Doc Lineup

The Toronto Film Festival has announced new titles for its TIFF Docs and Contemporary World Cinema sections.
The TIFF Docs section will open with the previously announced Sacha Jenkins’ Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, and there’s a North American premiere for Laura Poitras’ opioid epidemic doc All the Beauty and the Bloodshed from Participant.
The festival will also feature newly-added world bows for Cine-Guerrilas: Scenes from the Labudovic Reels, by director Mila Rurajlic; Documentary Now!, by Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas and Micah Gardner; Sam Soko and Lauren DeFilippo’s Free Money, about a Kenyan village being given a universal basic income by an American organization; The Grab, from Blackfish director Gabriela Cowperthwaite; and Stephanie Johnes’ Maya and the Wave.
Related Stories
Other documentary first looks headed to Toronto include Mark Fletcher’s Patrick and the Whale; Sinead O’Shea’s Pray for our Sinners; Self-Portrait as a Coffee Pot, by William Kentridge; Vinay Shukia’s While We Watched; and there’s an international premiere for Werner Herzog’s Theatre of Thought, a film about neurotechnology and artificial intelligence.
Elsewhere on the TIFF schedule, the Contemporary World Cinema sidebar has added world premieres for Matt Smukler’s Wildflower, which stars Jean Smart and Kiernan Shipka; Firas Khoury’s coming of age tale Alam; Christophe Honore’s Winter Boy, featuring Juliette Binoche in a film about a 17-year-old high school student trying to come to grips with the new challenges posed by death and life; and Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai’s pandemic-era drama The Hotel.
Other world bows booked into the CWC sidebar includes Kazakhstan director Emir Baigazin’s Life; Love and Mathematics, from Mexican helmer Claudia Sainte-Luce; Klaus Haro’s English-language debut My Sailor, My Love; Donald Shebib’s romance murder mystery Nightalk; Ulrich Seidl’s Sparta, a companion film to the Austrian director’s last film, Rimini; Cuban director Carlos Lechuga’s family drama Vicenta B; and Nandita Das’ social satire Zwigato.
Toronto earlier announced that the Working Title and Netflix drama The Swimmers, director Sally El Hosaini’s drama about real-life sisters on an inspiring odyssey as refugees from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, will open TIFF on Sept. 8 at Roy Thomson Hall.
The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 8 to 18.
Read on for the full TIFF Docs and CWC lineups.
TIFF Docs
752 Is Not A Number Babak Payami | Canada
World Premiere
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Laura Poitras | USA North American Premiere
Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On Madison Thomas | Canada
World Premiere
Casa Susanna Sébastien Lifshitz | France, USA North American Premiere
Ciné-Guerrillas: Scenes from the Labudovic Reels Mila Turajlic | Serbia, France, Croatia, Montenegro World Premiere
The Colour of Ink Brian D. Johnson | Canada
World Premiere
Documentary Now! Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas, Micah Gardner | USA World Premiere
Ever Deadly Tanya Tagaq, Chelsea McMullan | Canada
World Premiere
Free Money Sam Soko, Lauren DeFilippo | Kenya, USA World Premiere
Mariupolis 2 Mantas Kvedaravičius | Lithuania, France, Germany North American Premiere
The Grab Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA World Premiere
In Her Hands Tamana Ayazi, Marcel Mettelsiefen | USA, Afghanistan World Premiere
Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues Sacha Jenkins | USA World Premiere
Maya and the Wave Stephanie Johnes | USA World Premiere
Miúcha, The Voice of Bossa Nova Daniel Zarvos, Liliane Mutti | Brazil, France Canadian Premiere
My Imaginary Country (Mi País Imaginario) Patricio Guzmán | Chile, France North American Premiere
Patrick and the Whale Mark Fletcher | Austria World Premiere
Pray for our Sinners Sinéad O’Shea | Ireland World Premiere
Self-Portrait as a Coffee Pot William Kentridge | South Africa, USA World Premiere
Theatre of Thought Werner Herzog | USA International Premiere
To Kill a Tiger Nisha Pahuja | Canada
World Premiere
While We Watched Vinay Shukla | UK World Premiere
Contemporary World Cinema
Aftersun Charlotte Wells | United Kingdom, USA North American Premiere
Alam Firas Khoury | France, Palestine, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar World Premiere
Amanda Carolina Cavalli | Italy International Premiere
Ashkal Youssef Chebbi | France, Tunisia, Qatar North American Premiere
Autobiography Makbul Mubarak | Indonesia, France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Qatar North American Premiere
Beyond the Wall (Shab, Dkheli, Divar) Vahid Jalilvand | Iran North American Premiere
Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman Pierre Földes | France, Luxembourg, Canada, Netherlands
International Premiere
Bones of Crows Marie Clements | Canada
World Premiere
Coyote (Le Coyote) Katherine Jerkovic | Canada
World Premiere
Domingo and the Mist (Domingo y la Niebla) Ariel Escalante Meza | Costa Rica, Qatar North American Premiere
El agua Elena López Riera | Switzerland, Spain, France North American Premiere
The End of Sex Sean Garrity | Canada
World Premiere
EOJerzy Skolimowski | Poland, Italy North American Premiere
Falcon Lake Charlotte Le Bon | Canada
North American Premiere
Fixation Mercedes Bryce Morgan | Canada, USA, Germany
World Premiere
Godland (Vanskabte Land/Volaða Land) Hlynur Pálmason | Denmark, Iceland, France, Sweden Canadian Premiere
The Happiest Man in the World Teona Strugar Mitevska | North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Denmark, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
North American Premiere
The Hotel Wang Xiaoshuai | Hong Kong World Premiere
La Jauría Andrés Ramírez Pulido | Colombia, France North American Premiere
Life (Жизнь) Emir Baigazin | Kazakhstan World Premiere
Living Oliver Hermanus | United Kingdom Canadian Premiere
Love and Mathematics (Amor y matemáticas) Claudia Sainte-Luce | Mexico World Premiere
Love Life Koji Fukada | Japan, France North American Premiere
Luxembourg, Luxembourg Antonio Lukich | Ukraine North American Premiere
The Maiden Graham Foy | Canada
North American Premiere
Manticore (Mantícora) Carlos Vermut | Spain North American Premiere
Muru Tearepa Kahi | New Zealand International Premiere
My Sailor, My Love Klaus Hӓrӧ | Finland, Ireland World Premiere
Nightalk Donald Shebib | Canada
World Premiere
North of Normal Carly Stone | Canada
World Premiere
The Origin of Evil Sébastien Marnier | France, Canada North American Premiere
Plan 75 Chie Hayakawa | Japan, France, Philippines, Qatar North American Premiere
Return to Dust Li Ruijun | China North American Premiere
R.M.N. Cristian Mungiu | Romania, France North American Premiere
So Much Tenderness Lina Rodriguez | Canada
World Premiere
Sparta Ulrich Seidl | Austria, France, Germany World Premiere
Stellar Darlene Naponse | Canada
World Premiere
Stonewalling Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka | Japan North American Premiere
The Swearing Jar Lindsay MacKay | Canada
World Premiere
The Umbrella Men John Barker | South Africa International Premiere
Under the Fig Trees Erige Sehiri | Tunisia, Switzerland, France, Qatar North American Premiere
Valeria Is Getting Married Michal Vinik | Israel North American Premiere
Victim (OBEŤ) Michal Blaško | Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Germany North American Premiere
Vicenta B. Carlos Lechuga | Cuba, France, USA, Colombia, Norway World Premiere
War Sailor (Krigsseileren) Gunnar Vikene | Norway, Germany, Malta International Premiere
We Are Still Here Beck Cole, Dena Curtis, Tracey Rigney, Danielle MacLean, Tim Worrall, Renae Maihi, Miki Magasiva, Mario Gaoa, Richard Curtis, Chantelle Burgoyne | Australia, New Zealand
International Premiere
Wildflower Matt Smukler | USA World Premiere
Winter Boy (Le Lycéen) Christophe Honoré | France World Premiere
The Worst Ones Romane Gueret, Lise Akoka | France North American Premiere
Zwigato Nandita Das | India World Premiere
