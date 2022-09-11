TIFF: Kevin Grevioux’s ‘King of Killers’ Getting TV Series Prequel (Exclusive)

King of Killers, the upcoming feature adaptation of the graphic novel by Underworld co-creator Kevin Grevioux, is getting a TV series.

The martial-arts action series King of Killers will be a prequel series, set before the action of the feature film and the graphic novel. Red Sea Media, which is producing the film together with Redbox Entertainment, will also bankroll the TV series, producing in association with Dovetale Media, Creative Saskatchewan and Karma Films. The series is set to begin shooting in Saskatchewan later this year with martial arts actor Alain Moussi (Jiu Jitsu) to star.

In addition to co-financing, Red Sea Media will distribute the six-episode series worldwide.

James Bamford and Christina Laughlin are attached as showrunners. Volume Global and Manitoba-based Julijette Inc. will lend key production support. The series is set to shoot from November 2022 through June 2023.

King of Killers is set in the same world as Gervioux’s graphic novel and upcoming film and follows a group of international spies and assassins as they search for The Source, a sinister organization causing chaos across the globe. The King of Killers film, which Gervioux wrote and directed, is currently in post-production and set for release later this year. It stars Frank Grillo, Stephen Dorff, Marie Avgeropoulos and Moussi.

Grevioux is best-known for Sony Pictures’ hugely successful Underworld horror-action franchise.