TIFF: Patricia Rozema to Chair Platform Competition Jury

The Toronto Film Festival has set Canadian director Patricia Rozema as chair of its 2022 Platform competition jury.

Rozema, whose director credits include I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing, Mansfield Park and co-writing HBO’s Grey Gardens, will be joined on the jury by Iram Haq, a Norwegian Pakistani filmmaker, and Mumbai-based filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane.

Haq’s feature debut I Am Yours premiered at Toronto in 2013, and her second feature, What Will People Say, competed in the Platform program in 2017. Tamhane’s debut feature film, Court, premiered at Venice in 2014, and his second film, The Disciple, debuted in Venice in 2020, where it won the Golden Osella for best screenplay before landing at Netflix.

This year’s Platform competition will open with the Emily Brontë movie Emily, with Sex Education breakout Emma Mackey playing the author in the movie from writer-director Frances O’Connor and U.S. distributor Bleecker Street.

TIFF also earlier unveiled 10 features with world premieres for the festival section where international films outside the Hollywood studio orbit compete. This year’s selection includes Brazilian director Carolina Markowicz’s Charcoal, Daniel Goldhaber’s environmental activists thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline and two Canadian titles: Anthony Shim’s Riceboys Sleeps and Stephane Lafleur’s Viking.

Previous jury members include Claire Denis, Béla Tarr, Brian De Palma, Mira Nair, Riz Ahmed and Jia Zhang-ke.

The Toronto Film Festival, set to run Sept. 8 to 18, earlier announced that the Working Title and Netflix drama The Swimmers, Sally El Hosaini’s drama about real-life sisters on an inspiring odyssey as refugees from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, will open the 2022 edition.