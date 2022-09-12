TIFF: Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’ Lands at Focus Features

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Focus Features has picked up Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, a dramedy that reunites the director with Sideways lead Paul Giamatti.
The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed Focus nabbed the worldwide rights to the Miramax pic, excluding the Middle East. The Holdovers project is being shopped at the Toronto Film Festival as part of an informal market and outside the main festival lineup.
The film, written by David Hemingson and set in 1970, sees Giamatti play the role of Paul Hunham, an unlikeable professor who remains at an academy over the Christmas holidays, only to find himself with a trouble-making 15-year-old student.
Related Stories
Sideways, released in 2004, was nominated for five Oscars, which included a win for adapted screenplay for Payne, and brought in $72 million domestically at the box office. The comedy also provided a bump for the wine and tourism trade in Santa Barbara.
Payne also won a best adapted screenplay award for 2011’s The Descendants and directed the Matt Damon-starrer Downsizing. His other screen credits include Citizen Ruth (1996), Election (1999) and About Schmidt (2002).
Giamatti, who was nominated for an Oscar for his work in the 2006 boxing drama Cinderella Man, also starred opposite Kathryn Hahn in Netflix’s Private Life and in the dramas I Think We’re Alone and The Catcher Was a Spy.
The actor, who appeared in Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise, starred alongside Damian Lewis in the financial drama Billions.
The Wrap was the first to report on the acquisition of The Holdovers.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Zoe Saldaña
David O. Russell and Christian Bale Debut ‘Amsterdam’ at Private L.A. Screening Attended by Oscar Isaac, Ben Stiller and Jeremy Strong
-
Toronto International Film Festival
Damien Chazelle Calls ‘Babylon’ His “Hardest” Shoot, Debuts Wild Trailer at TIFF
-
-
Ticket to Paradise
U.K. Release of ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Postponed Until After Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
-
-
Toronto Film Festival
Jessica Chastain on Why She Feels “Dirty” Viewing Serial Killer Dramas: “I Don’t Want the Media to Glorify What Happened”