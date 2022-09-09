TIFF: Bleecker Street Signs Canadian Output Deal With levelFILM

Bleecker Street has unveiled an exclusive output deal with indie distributor levelFILM for the Canadian market.

As the Toronto Film Festival kicked into gear, Bleecker Street said levelFILM will release north of the border films for which the U.S. partner has North American or worldwide rights. The first title set to be released under the new joint venture will be Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy Mafia Mamma, starring Toni Collette and Monica Belucci, which is set for a domestic release in 2023.

Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson negotiated the output agreement with Avy Eschenasy, while John Bain and Dave Hudakoc negotiated on behalf of levelFILM.

Bleecker Street and levelFILM previously collaborated on the Canadian release of Emma Holly Jones’ Mr. Malcolm’s List, with Freida Pinto; Sundown, starring Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg; and Together Together, with Ed Helms and Patti Harrison.

Bleecker Street’s upcoming slate includes Frances O’Connnor’s Emily, starring Emma Mackey and debuting in Toronto this week; Golda, starring Helen Mirren and directed by Academy Award winner Guy Nattiv; What Happens Later, directed and starring Meg Ryan; and The Tutor, directed by Alice Troughton and starring Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy and Daryl McCormack.

levelFILM has an upcoming slate that includes Lindsay MacKay’s The Swearing Jar and Rob Connolly’s Blueback.