TIFF: Damien Chazelle, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne to Keynote Film Fest

The Toronto Film Festival has unveiled the line up for its In Conversation With… series, to be headlined with appearances by Damien Chazelle, Viola Davis and Eddie Redmayne.

Oscar-winning writer-director Chazelle will discuss his career that stretches from Whiplash and La La Land to his upcoming film Babylon, which stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Davis and director Gina Prince-Bythewood will take part in their own informal conversation about their artistic drive and Hollywood careers as their collaboration on The Woman King has a world bow in Toronto next month. Davis is also best known for her work on the TV series How to Get Away With Murder and the movies like Fences, Widows, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and the action thriller The Old Guard.

Eddie Redmayne, who will be at TIFF this year with My Policeman, will also be on hand to talk about his movie career, which includes star turns in Red, The Good Shepherd, Les Miserables, and The Theory of Everything, where he played the scientist Stephen Hawking and earned a best actor Oscar.

And Toronto has booked an In Conversation With… appearance by Korean storytellers Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung. Woo-sung is bringing A Man of Reason to Toronto, while Jung-jae will be at the festival with his latest film, Hunt.

Since their collaboration on City of the Rising Sun in 1999, both have been key players in Korean cinema and TV, with Jung-jae starring in Netflix’s Squid Game and Woo-Sung starring in The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Cold Eyes and Steel Rain.