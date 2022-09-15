TIFF Marks Queen Elizabeth II Death With Screening of Roger Michell’s ‘Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)’

- Share this article on Facebook
To mark the passing of the British Monarch, the Toronto Film Festival is planning a free screening of Roger Michell’s Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) on Sunday.
The last film from the Notting Hill rom-com director stars Queen Elizabeth II. Michell’s documentary comprises archival footage edited into an impressionistic collage, and offers behind-the-scenes access to the long-serving Queen.
Michell, the British stage, television and film director, died a year ago, aged 65 years. The free screening of Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) will take place at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto. The British Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in history, at 96 years of age, came at the beginning of Toronto’s 47th edition a week ago. The national period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth in Canada amid TIFF has an echo of the marquee Canadian festival changing pace on Sept. 6, 1997 when the U.K. held a funeral for Princess Diana after her death in a tragic car crash in Paris on Aug. 31 that year.
Also on Sunday, Toronto will hand out its main jury and audience awards and close with the world premiere of Daliland, directed by Mary Harron.
