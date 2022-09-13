TIFF: Ti West Sets ‘MaXXXine’ as Third Film in ‘X’ World

- Share this article on Facebook
A24 and director Ti West have unveiled MaXXXine as the third film set in the world of their X slasher horror franchise.
The announcement was made last night at the Toronto Film Festival as part of the Midnight Madness program during a screening of Pearl at the Royal Alexander Theatre. West will write and direct MaXXXine, with Mia Goth reprising one of her two roles in X.
In the third installment, Maxine (Goth) after the events of X is the sole survivor continuing her journey towards fame as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles. Pearl, the sequel to X, world premiered in Venice and had its North American premiere in Toronto on Monday.
Goth, who played Pearl in West’s horror slasher X for A24, returned for Pearl to reveal the origins of her iconic villain character where she’s a starry-eyed farm girl with a short fuse and a deadly ambition.
The ensemble cast for Pearl includes David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland and Emma Jenkins-Purro. West directed Pearl from a script he penned along with Goth. Pearl will be released domestically on Sept. 16.
MaXXXine is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke and West. Goth is executive producing. Additional producers include Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss.
