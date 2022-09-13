TIFF: Tubi Nabs ‘Amityville Curse’ Novel Adaptation, ‘Marry F*** Kill’ Genre Pics

Fox’s Tubi is adding to its horror library after picking up two Canadian genre pics — Dennis Heaton’s adaptation of Hans Holzer’s The Amityville Curse novel and Marry F*** Kill from writers Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin — at the Toronto Film Festival.

Indie production banner Incendo will shoot both productions later this year for Tubi in the U.S. market where it faces stepped-up competition in the free, ad-supported online space against Paramount’s Pluto TV, Amazon’s Freevee and the Roku Channel.

The latest genre pic deals for the Fox-owned streaming platform were unveiled on Tuesday at TIFF as part of its informal film market. Marry F*** Kill sees five estranged college friends reunite for their friend’s funeral after her suicide, only to see an innocent game of “Marry, Fuck, Kill” turn into something far more sinister.

Caroline Labreche will direct an ensemble cast led by Jedidiah Goodacre, Maxine Denis, Robbie Graham-Kuntz, Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks, Deanna Jarvis and Devin Cecchetto. Marry F*** Kill is produced by Graham Ludlow and Kaleigh Kavanagh, with Ludlow, Brook Peters and Shari Segal as executive producers.

Heaton’s adaptation of The Amityville Curse, based on the legendary Amityville haunting, will offer a fresh take on the 1990 direct-to-video film, with Incendo having picked up the underlying rights to the original novel from the estate. Éric Tessier will direct the film adaptation, with Graham Ludlow and Kaleigh Kavanagh producing.

Executive producers include Hans Holzer’s daughter Alexandra Holzer. No word on casting for the adaptation.