TIFF: Love and Thank-You’s for Viola Davis at Emotional ‘The Woman King’ Premiere

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
At the Sept. 9 premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival, “We love you, Viola!” and “Thank you, Viola” could be heard multiple times in Roy Thomson Hall.
“I want to do for young Black girls what Miss [Cecily] Tyson did for me when I was 7 years old,” said Davis after the film’s screening. “She was the physical manifestation of the dream, and she came to me through a broken-down television set in a dilapidated apartment in Central Falls, Rhode Island. What she delivered to me is something that cannot be quantified in words.”
Related Stories
The Sony feature, which will hit theaters on Sept. 16, follows the Agojie, an all-female army in the West African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries. The group’s General Nanisca (Davis) must train a new generation of warriors to fight against an encroaching enemy.
The audience erupted into applause the first time Davis appeared onscreen, and that applause continued after intense sequences in the action-heavy movie, with viewers cheering on Davis and co-stars Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Thuso Mbedu as they swung machetes and threw spears.
The Davis appreciation also came from onstage with star John Boyega talking about getting the initial email about The Woman King, saying, “It felt like a call to action.” He added: “I didn’t recognize the face of my career. I didn’t understand acting and wasn’t in love with it as much as I used to be.”
Lynch voiced her thanks for director Gina Prince-Bythewood, saying, “I want to thank you for seeing me and seeing different parts of me that many filmmakers have not seen. It doesn’t happen often.”
Davis produced The Woman King with Julius Tennon via their JuVee production banner, along with Cathy Schulman and Maria Bello. She has long called the movie her “magnum opus.”
“I feel like my entire life I have allowed myself to be defined by a culture. I have allowed myself to be defined by the naysayers,” said Davis, addressing the audience ahead of the screening. “A lot of times you allow other people to define you and at 56 years old I have come to the realization that I can define myself.”
After this statement, the audience erupted into more applause, with someone near the back of the theater shouting another “I love you, Viola!” The Oscar winner offered back, “I love you, too.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Toronto Film Festival
TIFF Hidden Gem: ‘Brother’ Director Talks Black Struggle and Joy in Mystery Drama
-
-
Toronto Film Festival
Taylor Swift Says She Wants to Direct Films With “Human Stories About Human Emotion”
-
-
The Little Mermaid
Disney Shows Off First Looks at ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, ‘Snow White’ and ‘Little Mermaid’
-