‘The Son’ Director Florian Zeller Signs Multiyear Deal With ‘Call My Agent’ Producer Mediawan

Oscar-winning French director Florian Zeller (The Father, The Son) has signed a multiyear deal with fast-growing European production company Mediawan (Call My Agent!) to develop and produce films and high-end TV series across an array of platforms.

Mediawan will finance and produce the films and series, co-producing with Blue Morning Pictures, the production outfit Zeller recently founded with former CAA agent Federica Sainte-Rose. Zeller won an Oscar for the screenplay to The Father, his feature debut as a director, and an adaptation of his own French play of the same name.

The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, received six Oscar nominations, including best picture, and won both for Zeller’s adapted screenplay and the best actor honor for Hopkins.

As an agent in CAA’s Media Finance department, Sainte-Rose was involved in the packaging and sales of such films as Audrey Diwan’s Venice Film Festival winner Happening and Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s Netflix hit The Platform. She worked with Zeller on both The Father and his follow-up, The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby, which premiered Wednesday at the Venice Film Festival and will have its North American debut at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 12.

Mediawan was set up in 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigass and has quickly grown to become one of Europe’s leading independent production groups, with more than 50 production labels across Europe and Senegal. Mediawan’s stable includes France’s Mon Voisin Productions (Call My Agent!), Palomar in Italy, producers of Inspector Montalbano, and U.K. group Drama Republic (The Honorable Woman, Dr. Foster). Mediawan also has an international sales and distribution arm, a channel publishing division and a digital content arm.

Zeller is represented by CAA and Adéquat in France, as well as attorneys Carlos Goodman and Mitch Smelkinson at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.