Tiffany Haddish (Hilariously) Explains Why She Told Nicolas Cage About Her First Orgasm

Tiffany Haddish just had to make a confession to Nicolas Cage in order to focus and work with the Oscar-winning actor on their project.

Haddish was a recent guest on NPR’s It’s Been A Minute where she recounted a hilarious tale about confessing a personal moment to the “amazing” Cage in order to be comfortable around him on their film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Haddish she said had a mental block which made her act strangely — and he could sense it.

“You could tell he was getting irritated,” she noted, “and I was like, ‘Look, I’m really intimidated by you and I need to tell you something.’ He was like ‘You? Tiffany Haddish? Intimidated?’ I was like ‘I have to tell you this story, man! And once I tell you this story it’ll be fine.’ So I tell him this story — and everything was fine.”

Basically, she was a teenager in a movie theater alone with a date and while fooling around, the actress said she experienced her first orgasm. The movie: Cage’s classic Face/Off. After the “momentous moment,” Cage was on the screen, staring at her, she said.

“So now I’m standing across from this man, with those same big ol’ eyeballs … and they’re looking at me in real life in real time,” she said. “And all I can think about is the guy I went to the movies with and how we were making out and then that feeling and then how weird I feel remembering this in front of him, and there he is looking at me.”

Cage got a kick out of the brazen, honest story, Haddish admitted.

“He laughed super hard,” she said. “He goes, ‘You know, my first wife she saw me in a movie and she said she was going to marry me, and we ended up getting married.”‘ And I said, ‘Yeah well, I didn’t say that I was going to marry you, nor let you put your fingers anywhere on me, okay?’ I’m just letting you know that there’s a thought that’s been running through my mind, and it’s keeping me from doing my job. But now that I’ve told you, I think this is going to be just fine.’ And boom.”

