Cannes: Malaysian Genre Mash-Up ‘Tiger Stripes’ Wins 2023 Critics’ Week

Tiger Stripes, the feature debut of Malaysian director Amanda Nell Eu has won the prize for best feature of the 2023 Cannes Critics’ Week.

The film, one of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Hidden Gem picks from the festival sidebars this year, stars first-time actress Zafreen Zairizal as Zaffan, a rebellious and carefree 12-year-old who finds herself in the awkward position of being the first girl in class to get her period. Embarrassed and confused, and bullied by her classmate, Zaffan finds her body is changing in other, more horrifying, ways and she is faced with the decision of whether to submit to society’s shaming or embrace her true monstrous self.

As a feature debut, Tiger Stripes is also up for Cannes’ Camera d’Or prize for best first film.

Venice 2021 Golden Lion winner Audrey Diwan (Happening) headed up the 2023 Critics’ Week jury. The French Touch Prize of the Jury, which last year went to Charlotte Wells’ breakout Aftersun, was awarded this year to Paloma Sermon-Daï’s It’s Raining in the House, a Belgian-set drama about two teenagers whose mother leaves them to their own devices in a run-down house for the summer.

Jovan Ginić took the Louis Roederer Foundation rising star award for his performance in Vladimir Perišić’s Lost Country, a period drama set in 1996 in what was then Yugoslavia. Iris Kaltenbäck took the SACD award of the French authors and screenwriters association, for her script to her feature The Rapture.

French distributor Pyramide Films took the Gan Foundation Award for distribution for taking on Amjad Al-Rasheed’s debut feature Inshallah a Boy, the first Jordanian film ever selected for Cannes. Nans Laborde-Jourdàa’s Boléro, about a man who returns to his hometown to visit his mother, won both the Leitz Cine discovery prize and the Canal+ Award for best short film.