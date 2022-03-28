TikTok Makes Oscars Debut During “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Performance

TikTok videos can be seen projected in the background of a performance of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' at the 2022 Oscars.

As the cast of Encanto surprised audiences with a Megan Thee Stallion–featuring performance of the mega-hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” another first was underway at the Academy Awards: TikTok made it to the Oscars.

As cast members like Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Adassa and Mauro Castillo were joined by Becky G and Luis Fonsi for a new rendition of the song, a swirling projected globe in the background of the performance featured a total of 88 TikTok videos, according to a TikTok spokesperson, about Encanto and its ear worm song.

The projected videos marked the first time TikTok videos have ever appeared at the Oscars during a night when two Twitter-voted films were also recognized during the ceremony. Earlier in the evening, two TikTok creators — Emily Uribe (@emilyuuribe) and Juju Green (@straw_hat_goofy) — also joined the Oscars red carpet to interview talent as part of a partnership between the social platform and the Academy.

But the direct nod to TikTok during the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” performance helped recognize how the social platform propelled the song to viral status. To date, “Bruno” has been used in more than 1 million TikTok videos and Lin-Manuel Miranda has even thanked TikTok users for the Encanto soundtrack’s massive commercial success.

“From your truly surreal and incredible ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ dances to the heartfelt stories set to ‘Dos Oruguitas,’ it’s amazing what you have done and the way you guys have taken these songs and been inspired by them and made amazing artwork of your own,” Miranda said in a video shared the week before the Oscars. “I’m truly grateful.”