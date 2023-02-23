Addison Rae to Star in Eli Roth Horror Thriller ‘Thanksgiving’

Addison Rae, one of the biggest names in social media, has joined the cast of Eli Roth’s horror movie Thanksgiving.

Spyglass is behind the slasher, which is based on the faux trailer that Roth made 16 years ago for the Quentin Tarantino-Robert Rodriguez double bill Grindhouse. Production is due to commence in Toronto in March.

Plot details are on the thin side, although it concerns a slasher who comes to a small Massachusetts town with the intention of “creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town’s inhabitants,” per sources. Character details for Rae’s role are being kept stuffed in the turkey.

Patrick Dempsey of Grey’s Anatomy fame is among those in talks to join the cast, which is said to be looking to cast numerous up-and-comers.

Roth is directing and producing with Electromagnetic Productions’ Roger Birnbaum.

Roe is a massive star on TikTok, with more than 88.9 million followers. She has also been named its highest-earner, per Forbes. She has parlayed that into a singing career and an acting career. For the latter, she made her feature debut with He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of 1999’s She’s All That.

