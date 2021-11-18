×
TikToker Griffin Johnson to Star in, Produce ‘Diamond in the Rough’ From Creator+

'Good Luck Charlie' star Samantha Boscarino will play the lead role of Ariana in the streaming platform's second feature film.

TikTok star Griffin Johnson will lead and produce Diamond in the Rough, the second feature from Creator+, a studio and streaming platform catered toward digital creators and Gen Z viewers.

Samantha Boscarino of Disney’s Good Luck Charlie will play the lead role of Ariana Alvarez who after the death of her parents joins a swanky country club, only to encounter cliques, mean girls and rich kids calling the shots. Will the country club change Ariana — or will it be the other way around?

Creator+ will finance Diamond in the Rough after Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch starred in and produced Jane, the debut feature film from the indie content studio and distribution platform. Production on Diamond in the Rough begins this week in Los Angeles with Jeannette Godoy to direct and also produce.

The film will be based an original screenplay from James Sommers and Grace Church, with a rewrite by Crystal Ferreiro. The ensemble cast includes David Koechner, Rizwan Manji, Caitlin Carver, Natasha Behnam., Essence Stiggers and Kirstin Leigh.

“True to the Creator+ mission of creating impact driven feature films, Diamond in the Rough uses comedy to explore themes of the racial and gender prejudice and class-dynamics that have historically existed in country clubs,” Adam Wescott, producer and head of studio, Creator+, said in a statement.

Boscarino also starred in the Lifetime movie The Cheerleader Murders and For All Mankind. Johnson as a social media personality, entrepreneur, host, musician and actor starred in Brat TV’s scripted web series Attaway General and was a member of the Sway House before going on to become a venture capitalist through his fund Animal Capital.

Boscarino is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Echo Lake Entertainment. Johnson is represented by Vybe Trybe and WME, while Godoy is represented by APA.

