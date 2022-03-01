Tim Roth and Alex Essoe Board ‘Stealing McCloud’ Heist Drama (Exclusive)

Tim Roth and Alex Essoe have boarded director Logan Yuzna’s Stealing McCloud heist adventure drama.

Roth will play the titular character, Marc McCloud, who is inspired by John McAfee, the controversial software mogul who was found dead in a Spanish prison cell in 2021. Essoe will play a friend of McCloud who, as an eccentric billionaire tech titan is arrested in Europe on tax evasion charges, assembles a group of friends to help him escape to freedom.

Vikings actor Alex Hogh Andersen is circling the Canadian indie from Samizdat Pictures and screenplay writer Timothy York, who will also produce. The ensemble cast already includes Nina Kiri, Pedro Miguel Arce, Anarosa Butler, Peter Shinkoda, Yoli Fuller, Karen Hassan, Richard Sammel, George Stroumboulopoulos, Andy Yu, Françoise Yip and Anna Safroncik.

“An absolute honor to have my first live action feature film starring Tim Roth, who has been a hero of mine since The Hit, which was also shot in Spain. The rest of the cast and production team is outstanding, and I’m looking forward to this road heist filming gaining wide distribution,” director Yuzna said in a statement.

Stealing McCloud will be shot in Barcelona beginning in April with pre-sales starting at Cannes this year. A sales agent has yet to be named.

“I was inspired by the story of John McAfee and how could we break him out of jail if he hadn’t unfortunately passed away waiting for extradition. John was a hero of mine, and Eric Oh, myself and Logan threw around several ideas on how we could honor his tech abilities and legacy. McCloud became the instrument,” screenwriter York added in his own statement.

Pasha Patriki will produce Stealing McCloud for Hangar 18 Media, while Purple Dog Post will handle post-production.

Roth is represented by CAA. Essoe is represented by Red Management and Aperture Entertainment. Hogh Andersen is represented by Ulrich Mueller-Jorgensen.