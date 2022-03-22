Luca Guadagnino, Timothee Chalamet Reteam ‘Bones and All’ Lands at MGM

Bones and All, the feature that will reunite Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and star Timothée Chalamet, has landed at MGM.

The studio has secured worldwide rights to the feature that Guadagnino directed from a script written by longtime collaborator David Kajganich (Suspiria, A Bigger Splash).

The movie, based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, follows a woman on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.

The description for the movie reads: “Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

Along with Chalamet and Russell, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese and Chloë Sevigny also appear in the movie, which was filmed in Ohio.

Guadagnino, Kajganich, Theresa Park, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Marco Morabito, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti and Peter Spears produced the movie, which comes from A Frenesy Film Company and Per Capita Productions. Giovanni Corrado, Raffaella Viscardi, Marco Colombo and Moreno Zani executive produced.

“Since his earliest days, Luca has been obsessed with movies, which makes him a kindred spirit to us both. We have long admired his devotion to the kind of cinema that is both admired and passionately discussed by moviegoing audiences,” said MGM film chairman Michael De Luca and president Pam Abdy. “We are equally thrilled to be working with Timothée, Taylor, Mark and this outstanding ensemble cast whose work in Bones and All will be a must-see on the big screen.”

“I am delighted that MGM, a studio that so clearly loves filmmakers and respects bold vision, is going to bring my movie into the world and that the amazing work of Timothée, Taylor, Mark and the rest of the cast will be seen in theaters,” said Guadagnino. “Bones and All could not be in better hands with [MGM chairman] Kevin Ulrich, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy at the helm. I am truly proud to be associated with the iconic lion that has roared at the start of so many of my favorite films over the decades.”

The film’s financiers are The Apartment Pictures, 3 Marys Entertainment, Memo Films, Tenderstories, Elafilm, Excelsa, Serfis and Wise Pictures. Vision Distribution will distribute the movie in Italy.

WME negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.