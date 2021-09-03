Chala-Mania Hits Venice as ‘Dune’ Star Arrives for World Premiere

The Venice Film Festival has succumbed to Chala-mania.

Rabid fans of Timothée Chalamet arrived in force on the Lido, desperate for a chance of glimpsing the young actor as he emerged from the press conference for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

The film’s entire cast is in town for the world premiere of the sci-fi epic: Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin, along with director Villeneuve came out to promote the Warner Bros. release. But this crowd — mainly young women, though several older ladies and a few men were among them — only had eyes for Timmy.

They jostled together along the banks of the canal behind the Casino building on the Lido, where the Dune press conference was being held. No social distancing here, though most were masked up. With their phones held high, they waited. And waited. And waited.

They weren’t disappointed.

The moment the tousled-haired star emerged from the back of the Casino on Friday, the cry went up. “Timothée! Timothée! Timothée!!!”

It was a picture of fan hysteria not seen for years in Venice, or anywhere else for that matter since the start of the COVID pandemic. The only thing comparable was the madness surrounding Lady Gaga when she touched down for the A Star Is Born premiere in Venice in 2018.

Chalamet played to the fans, waiting and smiling, with each acknowledgment sending a scream like a sonic boom across the crowd. Within a few minutes, Chalamet had boarded his vaporetto, or water bus, and was gone. Just before he went below deck, he removed his jacket, sending another wild scream through the crowd.

It was intense. And it was short. But for the Timothée stans it was enough.

Warner Bros. can only hope that fan intensity will translate into packed cinemas when Dune rolls out — in Europe starting Sept. 15 and in the U.S. in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22.