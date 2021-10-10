Timothee Chalamet Shares ‘Wonka’ First Look

Timothee Chalamet offered a first look at Warner Bros. upcoming film, Wonka.

Taking to social media Sunday, the actor shared a photo of himself on set, dressed in character as the chocolatier, donning a top hat and topcoat.

“The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last …WONKA,” Chalamet captioned the photo on Instagram, paying homage to Gene Wilder’s line in the original 1971 adaptation. In another photo, Chalamet shared a photo of Wonka’s cane, with a purple and red wrapped present sitting on top. Warner Bros. also shared the images on their social media channels. The film’s principal photography recently began in London.

Earlier this year it was announced Chalamet had signed to star as young Willy Wonka in Warner Bros.’ reimagining of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Warner Bros. described the prequel — the film is set to take place before the events of the book — as a “vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor before he becomes the renowned scrumdiddlyumptious Mozart of chocolate.”

Paul King, the director of the Paddington movies, will helm the musical with David Heyman and Luke Kelly producing.

Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Colman are set to star in the film.