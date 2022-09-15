TIFF: ‘Titane’ Break-Out Agathe Rousselle Sets Next Role in Sci-Fi Drama from ‘White Noise’ Producer (Exclusive)

Agathe Rousselle, the break-out star from the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, will lead the sci-fi drama Low Orbit from producer Uri Singer, who was behind the Netflix adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise.

Low Orbit takes place on a failed colony on another planet, where a romance grows between a female shuttle pilot and the wife of a cryogenically frozen engineer that the pilot has been ordered to transport off planet. The project has been described as Moon meets In the Mood for Love.

Nguyen-Anh Nguyen, the Vietnamese-Canadian director behind popular fantasy and sci-fi shorts The Akira Project and Hyperlight, will direct the project. Adam Bradley co-wrote the scrip with Nguyen.

Singer most recently debuted the Noah Baumbach-directed White Noise at the Venice Film Festival. The Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig-starrer is set to open the New York Film Festival. Singer’s upcoming slate includes another DeLillo adaptation, Underworld, which is set at Netflix with Ted Melfi set to write and direct.

Rousselle is repped by Agence Adequat. Nguyen is repped by Magnolia Entertainment. Singer is repped by Knol Law PC.