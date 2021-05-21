‘Titans’ Star Teagan Croft to Lead Family Film ‘True Spirit’ at Netflix

Teagan Croft, who is best known for her role on HBO Max’s DC Entertainment series Titans, has been tapped to star in family film True Spirit for Netflix.

Based on Jessica Watson’s memoir of the same name, True Spirit follows the Australian sailor who in 2010, at just 16-years-old, became the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around the world, surviving seven knockdowns while at sea for 210 days.

Sarah Spillane is set to direct from a script she wrote with Cathy Randall and revisions by Rebecca Banner.

Debra Martin Chase will produce under Martin Chase Productions, along with Susan Cartsonis for Resonate Entertainment, and Andrew Fraser for Sunstar Entertainment. Shahen Mekertichian, Sarah Spillane, Brent Emery, and Suzanne Farwell will executive produce.

The film will be shot on location in Queensland and Sydney, Australia later this year, with Watson consulting on the project.

Croft is repped by UTA, Circle of Confusion, and Australia’s Meissner Management. Banner is repped by Kaplan Perrone and Katz Golden.