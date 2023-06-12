Tituss Burgess Joins Voice Cast of Apple and Skydance Animation’s ‘Spellbound’; New Image Revealed (Exclusive)

Tituss Burgess has joined the voice cast of Spellbound, an Apple Original Film by Skydance Animation. Additionally, the studio released a new image (above) exclusively to The Hollywood Reporter, in advance of its work-in-progress presentation on Tuesday at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Slated for a 2024 release on Apple TV+, Spellbound is a musical fairytale that centers on a terrible spell that has turned a king and queen into monsters, leaving their daughter, Princess Ellian (voiced by Rachel Ziegler), to manage the kingdom on her own. It features an original score and songs by veteran composer Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin), with lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled).

Six-time Emmy nominee Burgess provides the voices of Cole Tillerman and Kelleth Vanbeaceler in Apple TV+’s animated series Central Park. He also joined the season 2 cast of Apple’s Schmigadoon as the narrator.

Spellbound‘s voice cast also includes John Lithgow, Jennifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

The Annecy program will be presented by director Vicky Jenson (Shrek) and head of story Brian Pimenthal. “This is, at its heart, a story about a family for everyone in the family,” Jenson said of Spellbound. “I have a lot of experience storytelling with a modern take on a fairytale, but this is a fairytale take on a very modern story.”

Jenson is directing from a screenplay by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bruce Anderson are producing for Skydance Animation.