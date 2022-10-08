T.J. Miller Says He Won’t Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set ‘Deadpool’ Moment

T.J. Miller is making it clear that Marvel fans won’t need to look for him in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

The actor, who played the title character’s close friend Weasel in the wildly popular 2016 original film and its subsequent 2018 sequel, was a recent guest on the Adam Corolla Show podcast. During the interview, Miller said that he has no plans to work again with Ryan Reynolds following what he described as an awkward on-set moment between them.

When host Adam Corolla asked Miller if he is close to Reynolds, who stars as the titular superhero in the movies, the guest replied, “I got along with him a lot better on the first Deadpool because he wasn’t a huge, huge movie star.” Miller explained that he loves Reynolds “as a comedian” but that he felt Reynolds had changed after the phenomenal success of the first film.

“Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again,” Miller said. “But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different.”

Miller went on to say about Reynolds that “it’s weird that he hates me” and then described a tense moment during filming that he claims involved the star riffing as the acerbic Deadpool: “We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel. So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'”

Miller referred to the purported incident as “not a great experience for me” and recalled himself and other members of the film’s team being unsure of how to respond. Miller, who said he never asked Reynolds about the moment, added that he doesn’t wish the franchise ill will but would have no intention of returning, although he also implied that he was not asked to return. Filmmaker Shawn Levy’s forthcoming Deadpool 3 is set to mark the franchise’s entry into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Tim Miller helming the first movie and David Leitch directing the second.

Calling Reynolds “kind of an insecure dude,” Miller then said, “I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much.'”

He continued, “I think he should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that. I’m at a place in my life where I don’t need to do Deadpool 3.” Miller went on to say that he doesn’t believe in playing the same role “for more than five years” and that this philosophy also contributed to his exit from HBO’s Silicon Valley.

A representative for Reynolds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Miller, known for films including Cloverfield and Ready Player One, has dealt with his own negative headlines. In 2017, Miller was accused of previous sexual assault and violence by an anonymous woman who attended college with him; he denied the allegations.

The following year, Silicon Valley actress Alice Wetterlund tweeted that Miller was a “bully and petulant brat” during her time on the show and that he was enabled by other powerful members of the comedy series’ team. At the time, HBO said in a statement that the company was “disappointed to learn of her concerns.”