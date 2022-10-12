T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds Contacted Him Over “Misconstrued” Comments About ‘Deadpool’ Set

T.J. Miller says he and Ryan Reynolds have cleared the air after Miller publicly stated that he would never again work with his Deadpool co-star.

During Miller’s visit to SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts on Wednesday, co-host Jim Norton asked about him recently saying on the Adam Carolla Show podcast that Reynolds was “horrifically mean” one day on set. Miller told Norton that Reynolds reached out to him about the podcast interview and that the two have since straightened things out.

“It was a misunderstanding,” Miller said about their on-set moment from years ago. “So I emailed him back, and now it’s fine.”

The Silicon Valley alum went on to say that he has had problems in the past due to “not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be.” Miller continued, “It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’ And I kind of said, ‘You know, I’m not,’ and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly.”

Miller added that he felt he had “said all these complimentary things” about Reynolds, including that he finds him funny, but that media coverage didn’t emphasize this. “I didn’t think I had said anything that was that negative,” the actor said. “I feel bad that it was picked up and that it was misconstrued. But no, it was the next day — he and I talked, and it’s fine.”

Earlier this month, Adam Carolla asked Miller about his relationship with Reynolds, given that Miller played Weasel, the close friend to Reynolds’ title superhero, in the phenomenally successful 2016 film Deadpool and its subsequent 2018 sequel. Miller responded by saying he would not work with Reynolds again and said, “It’s weird that he hates me.”

At the time, Miller went on to recount what he described as an awkward on-set moment between them while Reynolds was riffing as his filter-free Deadpool: “As the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel. So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'”

He told Carolla that he loved Reynolds as a comedian but said the star appeared to have let the success of the first film get to his head and called him “kind of an insecure dude.” Miller also confirmed that he had no plans to reprise his role as Weasel: “I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much.'”

Miller is known for films including Cloverfield and Ready Player One, but his star appears to have fallen since being accused in 2017 of previous sexual assault and violence by an anonymous woman who attended college with him; he denied the allegations. The following year, Silicon Valley actress Alice Wetterlund tweeted that Miller was a “bully and petulant brat” during her time on the show, leading HBO to say in a statement that the company was “disappointed to learn of her concerns.”