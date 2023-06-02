Tobias Menzies Joins Brad Pitt in Formula One Apple Movie

Tobias Menzies will join Brad Pitt in Apple’s Formula One racing movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Kerry Condon and Damson Idris were earlier announced to appear in the untitled feature from the filmmaking team behind Top Gun: Maverick, with Joseph Kosinski set to direct and produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay.

Menzies, who earned Emmy gold for his role as Prince Philip in Netflix’s The Crown, will star in an undisclosed role, Apple said Friday. Menzies also counts Starz’s Outlander, HBO’s Game of Thrones and AMC’s The Terror among his credits. He’s currently in movie theaters with A24’s You Hurt My Feelings, opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus. He’s repped by WME and Conway Van Gelder Grant in the U.K.

He is set to take the lead role of Edwin Stanton in Apple TV+’s upcoming Manhunt period drama from writer/producer Monica Beletsky about the pursuit of John Wilkes Booth after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

The Formula One racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to the sport. Condon is set to play the team’s technical director, overseeing the design and development of a sophisticated race car.

In addition to Bruckheimer and Kosinski, producers include Chad Oman and Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo production banner, while Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer. Apple is currently working with Pitt and his Plan B Entertainment on a Jon Watts-directed feature, in which he stars alongside George Clooney.

The Formula One film will receive theatrical distribution, with an exclusive — and global — run of at least 30 days before heading to the Apple TV+ platform. The tech giant, which counts the Cannes-bound Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon as upcoming movies, has been gearing up to release more films theatrically.

