Tobin Bell Returning for Next ‘Saw’ Film

Tobin Bell is set to return as Jigsaw killer John Kramer as Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures get set to start production on the next installment of the Saw franchise.

Bell will return as a serial killer and Saw franchise staple to put his victims through more terror. The latest Saw film is set for a release on Oct. 27, 2023.

Kevin Greutert is directing the latest project. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are hoping with Tobin’s return to keep Saw fans guessing over all-new traps and a new mystery to solve.

Saw franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules in a statement said: “What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin. His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film.”

Tobin as the twisted serial killer Jigsaw kidnaps people whom he believes do not appreciate the value of life. Jigsaw, revealed in earlier Saw films as the terminal cancer patient John Kramer, puts his subjects through physical and psychological torture in a series of “tests” and “games” to see if they have the survival instincts necessary to stay alive.

The original film was directed by James Wan with the following sequels directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV), David Hackl (Saw V) and Greutert (Saw VI and Saw 3D).

