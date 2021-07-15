DCP Owner Todd Boehly Proposes HFPA, Golden Globe Reform Plan (Report)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s attempts to push through much-needed reforms have floundered thus far, but on Wednesday a new radical proposal was presented to the organization by the owner of Dick Clark Productions, the company that produces the Golden Globes.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday, that Todd Boehly, the chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries which counts DCP amongst its media assets, presented an expanded and “complex plan over Zoom” to the HFPA members. The key elements of the reform plan include the rapid addition of 50 journalists to the HFPA’s ranks, a 63 percent increase in members. Diversity would dominate the recruitment criteria for additional members to meet head-on the biggest criticism facing the HFPA.

The second radical element of the plan is the creation of a for-profit Golden Globes company in partnership with Eldridge. According to the Times, the new spin-off company would be governed by a 15-member board and would have more stringent annual reaccreditation processes for HFPA members, with an emphasis on transparency.

The Times also reports that Jesse Collins, an awards-show producer who has worked on the Oscars, the Grammys and BET awards and has a professional relationship with DCP, is involved in pushing the reform plans with Eldridge.