DCP Owner Todd Boehly Proposes HFPA, Golden Globe Reform Plan (Report)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s attempts to push through much-needed reforms have floundered thus far, but on Wednesday a new radical proposal was presented to the organization by the owner of Dick Clark Productions, the company that produces the Golden Globes.
The New York Times reported on Wednesday, that Todd Boehly, the chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries which counts DCP amongst its media assets, presented an expanded and “complex plan over Zoom” to the HFPA members. The key elements of the reform plan include the rapid addition of 50 journalists to the HFPA’s ranks, a 63 percent increase in members. Diversity would dominate the recruitment criteria for additional members to meet head-on the biggest criticism facing the HFPA.
The second radical element of the plan is the creation of a for-profit Golden Globes company in partnership with Eldridge. According to the Times, the new spin-off company would be governed by a 15-member board and would have more stringent annual reaccreditation processes for HFPA members, with an emphasis on transparency.
The Times also reports that Jesse Collins, an awards-show producer who has worked on the Oscars, the Grammys and BET awards and has a professional relationship with DCP, is involved in pushing the reform plans with Eldridge.
The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Eldridge for comment on the reform plan.
The HFPA has had a torrid year, its woes beginning with a Feb. 21 Los Angeles Times exposé which revealed that there are currently zero black members of the HFPA, and that the HFPA, a non-profit, has conducted its business and financial affairs in questionable ways.
Following the exposé and follow-up stories from a number of publications including THR, the Hollywood backlash against the organization was swift. There were boycott threats from Time’s Up, a coalition of more than 100 PR firms and companies like Netflix and Amazon, as well as criticism from individuals including Tom Cruise, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. NBC, the HFPA’s broadcasting partner on the Golden Globe Awards telecast, decided that it will not air the Globes in 2022, whether or not the HFPA decides to hold a ceremony.
In May, the HFPA adopted a new code of professional and ethical conduct and signed a contract with Convercent, an ethics organization, to establish a hotline that will enable anyone — a member or not — “to report any complaints of misconduct by the HFPA or its members on an anonymous basis.” But the code did not address some of the HFPA’s most controversial practices, including the acceptance of lavish gifts and travel from studios, and members’ conduct at press conferences.
There was renewed controversy in June, when two newer members, Diederik van Hoogstraten and Wenting Xu, resigned from the HFPA, calling it “toxic” and vowing to form a competing group of journalists — “a transparent, professional and inclusive organization for the current and next generations of reporters who simply want to work together, without the toxicity.”
(Disclosure: Eldridge Industries’ MRC Entertainment is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a publishing joint venture with Penske Media titled PMRC.)
