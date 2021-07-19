Tokyo Film Festival Partners With Amazon on New Award

Amazon Prime Video is teaming up with the Tokyo International Film Festival on a new award designed to discover directorial talent.

The Amazon Prime Video Take One Award will launch through an open call for short film submissions — under 15 minutes in length — to compete at the upcoming 34th Tokyo film festival, which will be held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8.

Any filmmaker living in Japan who has not made a commercial feature is eligible for the competition. The entries will be judged by a jury, the members of which will be announced at a later date. The winner will be given a prize of 1 million yen by Amazon Prime Video as well as the opportunity to explore the production of a feature film with Amazon Studios.

“It is exciting to imagine budding new filmmakers being discovered at the Tokyo International Film Festival and going on to achieve worldwide success,” said Hiroyasu Ando, the Tokyo festival’s chairman. “I have high hopes in discovering the next generation of Japanese filmmakers, and we are happy to partner with Amazon Prime Video on such an exciting project.”

Added Erika North, head of Amazon Originals for Asia Pacific: “Amazon Studios’ vision is to be the global home for talent. Our goal is to provide the creative community – from directors, writers and producers to actors and production professionals – an environment in which they can be their most innovative, and where they can make their greatest work. Our hope is that Amazon Prime Video Take One Award will prove a valuable first step in an international career for talented, aspiring creators in Japan.

Submissions of short films for the Amazon Prime Video Take One Award are being accepted from today, July 19, through September 15, via the Tokyo International Film Festival’s website.